Update on the “Mask Patrol” at AEW Tapings, Fans Required to Sign Waiver, More Notes

As noted earlier, AEW had nearly double the fans at this week’s TV tapings from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, and more COVID-19 protocols were in place. You can read our full report here, including news on how the fans got the tickets, mask rules, and more.

Fightful Select has revealed a few more notes from the tapings. It was said that ring announcer Justin Roberts came out before the show and encouraged the crowd to be loud and rowdy, but without profanity.

Regarding the “mask patrol” that was mentioned earlier, it was also noted that masks were strictly enforced with people making sure masks were up and being worn properly when people weren’t eating or drinking.

Besides the thermal temperature checks given before people could enter the venue, they also had to sign a waiver to ensure that no one entering had been sick.

It was also noted that while TV production made it look like fans were grouped together, that was done by design as an illusion of sorts. Fans were actually spaced out several rows apart from other groups. There were other prohibited areas taped off to make sure people didn’t get into rows they weren’t supposed to be in.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.