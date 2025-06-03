Despite speculation sparked by The Miz “unfollowing WWE,” there’s been no indication that he’s been informed of his contract not being renewed.

Stephanie Vaquer has been discussed internally for a spot in the Money in the Bank match. However, her involvement remains unclear given her scheduled Worlds Collide appearance.

Liv Morgan was actually penciled in for the Worlds Collide event rather than Money in the Bank as of this past weekend, though plans could still shift.

Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Jey Uso are all locked in for the show.

