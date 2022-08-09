WWE officials are reportedly looking at bringing the Royal Rumble back to Texas.

A new report from PWInsider notes that San Antonio looks to be the location of the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, at least that’s the word going around WWE HQ this week. This has been rumored for a few months now.

WWE previously held The Rumble at the 64,000-seat Alamodome in 1997 and 2017. WWE announced attendance of 60,477 in 1997, and 52,020 in 2017.

There’s no word yet on when WWE will be announcing details for The Rumble, but it should be within the next few months or so.

The 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with announced attendance of 44,390.

