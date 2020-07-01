Update on the Possible Location for WWE SummerSlam

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is still up in the air.
It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that the company is “very much unsure” about where the pay-per-view will be held, and if there will be fans there. It was noted that two or three weeks ago a source was certain that WWE would find a way to hold SummerSlam with an audience, but now they’re not so sure.
WWE officials do not want to hold SummerSlam at the Performance Center in Orlando, but that option is said to be very much on the table. The decision was described as “not yet imminent” in the new report.
SummerSlam 2020 was originally scheduled for August 23 in Boston, MA at the TD Garden, but it will likely end up being moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
