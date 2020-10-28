As noted earlier, via F4Wonline.com, there was a COVID-19 “outbreak of sorts” at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this past Friday. You can click here to read the original report on the situation.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that they were not able to confirm an outbreak, but there was talk all day on Tuesday that there was a situation at the Performance Center. It was noted that WWE NXT regularly holds in-house live events to track the progression of talents, and one of those events happened this past Friday. Many, if not all of those in attendance at that show, were asked to quarantine. The original report from F4Wonline.com noted that people in attendance were asked to quarantine for two weeks, whether they tested positive for the coronavirus or not.

Those who were not at the in-house live event on Friday were not only left in the dark about any rumors of an outbreak, but many were asked to come help with the crowd noise for tonight’s Halloween Havoc show, according to Fightful Select. There were also training sessions that were nixed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Fightful also reported that NXT officials were preparing to make changes to Halloween Havoc in case they need to because of COVID-19. There’s no word yet on what changes might be made.

It was also noted that WWE does not conduct daily coronavirus testing for trainees, but testing takes place at least twice per week.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.