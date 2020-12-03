Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” go-home show saw NXT General Manager William Regal confirm the rules for Sunday’s WarGames matches.

Two competitors will enter the match, and after 5 minutes the team with the advantage will send their next competitor in. The next Superstars will enter the match after 3 minute intervals. WWE has had the competitors wait in shark cages on the stage until they’re let loose to enter the double-cage structure.

Once all 8 competitors have entered the match, WarGames will officially begin with weapons coming in to play. Once WarGames officially begins, the only way to win is via pinfall or submission. It was noted that there is no escape and if a competitor does leave the ring, they will forfeit the match for their team.

Sunday’s Takeover event will feature two WarGames matches. The main event will see The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly) battle Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. The second women’s WarGames match in NXT history will feature Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez).

McAfee’s team will have the entry advantage in the men’s match, and Blackheart’s team will have the advantage in the women’s match.

