The WWE 24/7 Title chase continued on this week’s RAW as Nikki A.S.H. pinned Dana Brooke in a backstage segment to begin her first reign with the title.

Brooke later defeated Nikki in a title match to begin her fourth reign with the 24/7 Title. After the match, Akira Tozawa, R-Truth, Tamina Snuka and even Reggie tried to take the title from Dana, but she avoided them all.

Brooke then slapped Reggie and announced that she wanted a divorce, which comes after their recent Double Commitment Ceremony on RAW with Tamina and Tozawa.

While Brooke and Reggie are headed for an apparent split, Nikki was later approached by Doudrop in a backstage segment, and asked if she was ready to quit playing games and take things serious. It looks like they will be teaming up to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

You can see related clips below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.