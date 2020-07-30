Update on the WWE Network Airing Indie Content

There are now conflicting reports on the WWE Network airing non-WWE pro wrestling content.

As we’ve noted, it was reported earlier this month, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE had plans to start airing EVOLVE and wXw content before the end of this year. WWE recently purchased EVOLVE from WWN Live, and they have a working relationship with Germany’s wXw promotion. It was then reported earlier today, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that WWE was doing away with plans for the higher-priced tiered WWE Network versions, and would not be airing the more premium content, including the indie wrestling programming that has been planned for a few years now.

In an update, PWInsider now reports that indie wrestling content is still scheduled to be used on the WWE Network. The company is currently working on plans to roll out content from several indie promotions.

There’s no confirmation on which promotions will be a part of this initial rollout, but it was noted that WWE has the rights to PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) from the UK, plus EVOLVE and Dragon Gate USA from the recent purchase of EVOLVE. The report also pointed to the working relationship with wXw, which goes with the recent report from @Wrestlevotes.

There is no timetable for when the indie content will be released on the WWE Network, but it was confirmed that work has been done in recent weeks to prepare for that programming to be incorporated into the Network, unless there is another change in plans.

Indie programming will likely be offered on the standard $9.99 version of the WWE Network, and not the free version.

Stay tuned for updates on non-WWE programming airing on the Network.

