Update on the WWE Network Subscriber Count

WWE announced today in the Q2 2020 earnings report that they averaged 1.690 million paid subscribers at the end of the quarter. This is up 6% from the same quarter last year.

However, the average paid number for the quarter is down to 1.660 million. This is down 1.6% from the 1.688 million subscribers in the same quarter last year.

The subscriber count breaks down to 1.229 million subscribers in the United States, with 461,000 international subscribers.

