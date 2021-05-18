It was reported earlier this week that WWE brought Jinder Mahal back to RAW with Veer (Rinku Singh) and Shanky (Dilsher Shanky) instead of the original version of Indus Sher, with Veer and Saurav Gurjar, because it was determined that Gurjar was not ready for TV.

In an update, Fightful Select adds today that Gurjar is back home in India and has been for a while. There are no plans to bring him back to TV.

Gurjar last worked the Superstar Spectacle taping in January, teaming with Veer and Drew McIntyre to defeat Jinder and The Bollywood Boyz.

Gurjar was a famous athlete and TV/movie star in Bollywood before he signed with WWE in January 2018, which came after he worked a 2017 tryout in Dubai. He made headlines in the summer of 2020 for spoiling Keith Lee’s big WWE NXT Title win by posting a photo to Instagram that revealed Lee won the title from Adam Cole at the Great American Bash TV taping.

