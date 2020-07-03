Update on the WWE Schedule Through July and August, Takeover Still Booked

WWE is back at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida today to tape more episodes of RAW, which will air on July 6 and July 13.

The crew will then return to Full Sail University to tape WWE NXT episodes on Wednesday, July 15, and then the Performance Center on Friday, July 17 for SmackDown.

Below is a look at the current WWE schedule through SummerSlam, courtesy of POST Wrestling:

* Wednesday, July 15: NXT tapings for July 15 and July 22

* Friday, July 17: SmackDown taping for that night, plus 205 Live

* Sunday, July 19: Extreme Rules pay-per-view

* Monday, July 20: RAW tapings for that night and July 27, plus Main Event and RAW Talk

* Tuesday, July 21: SmackDown tapings for July 24 and July 31, plus 205 Live

* Wednesday, July 29: NXT tapings for that night and August 5

* Monday, August 3: RAW tapings for that night and August 3 and August 10, plus Main Event and RAW Talk

* Tuesday, August 4: SmackDown tapings for August 7 and August 14, plus 205 Live

* Wednesday, August 12: NXT tapings for that night and August 19

* Monday, August 17: RAW tapings for that night and SmackDown on August 21 (plus RAW Talk, Main Event, 205 Live)

* Saturday, August 22: NXT Takeover

* Sunday, August 23: SummerSlam

Stay tuned for potential updates on the WWE schedule.

