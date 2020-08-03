Update on the WWE SummerSlam Location for This Month

It looks like WWE has found a location for the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view.
It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes how there’s a feeling within WWE that officials may have found a location in the Northeastern part of the United States. There’s still no word yet on if fans will be allowed at this location.
Word came out on Friday that WWE officials were in a meeting to discuss and hopefully finalize SummerSlam plans, including the location. WWE officials were said to be desperate to find a location outside of the Performance Center in Orlando, but the search wasn’t as easy as they had hoped.
There had been talks of WWE holding SummerSlam at a beach or on a boat as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly wanted to do something “wacky” this year. It was also recently reported that WWE was looking at a location in the Northeast, one that would be outdoors with limited fans.
The big event is scheduled for August 23 and matches confirmed as of this writing are Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus Andrade & Angel Garza vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- Vickie Guerrero On What She Thought Of Vince McMahon & The Undertaker
- Nikki Bella Announces The Birth Of Her First Child, WWE Comments
- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Announce The Birth Of Their Son
- Ryback On A.J. Styles Speaking Out Against Paul Heyman
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman