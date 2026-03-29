Kofi Kingston isn’t backing down from a fight.

Especially one on the grand stage of Madison Square Garden.

After Penta issued an open challenge for his Intercontinental Championship via Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kingston wasted little time stepping up.

The WWE veteran took to social media on Sunday to confirm he’ll be answering the call when Monday’s WWE Raw goes down in New York City.

And he didn’t hold back with his response.

“No se diga mas, cabron,” Kingston’s X response began. “I would love nothing more than to walk into the depths of Hell (New York) and pry the Holy Grail (IC Title) from the vile grips of the Devil himself (Penta). See you tomorrow, amigo.”

Message sent.

The high-stakes showdown is now set for the 3/30 episode of Raw at Madison Square Garden, adding even more intrigue to what is already shaping up to be a loaded card.

Also announced for the show, The Usos will defend the World Tag Team Championships in a Street Fight against Austin Theory & Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, Lash Legend & Nia Jax are set to put the Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Bayley & Lyra Valkyria.

Elsewhere, IYO SKY will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez, and the star power doesn’t stop there.

Appearances by Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk have also been confirmed for the show.

Needless to say, all eyes are on MSG Monday night.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 3/30 for live WWE Raw Results coverage from NYC.