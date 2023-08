AEW will hold its All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,866 tickets and there are 1,698 left. It’s set up for 10,564. Last year’s show drew 9,039 at the NOW Arena.

A week before on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, AEW holds All In, which has drawn over 80,000 seats.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Adam Page will headline the show.