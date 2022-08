The AEW All Out pay-per-view event goes down on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,628 tickets, and 27 are left.

The promotion will run the venue for Dynamite on August 31 and Rampage on September 2nd. There are 1,199 combo tickets left.

Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Title is expected to headline the show.