AEW will hold a live Rampage episode and the Battle of the Belts II taping from Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX this Friday night

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 3,551 tickets and there are 739 left.

Rampage Card

Adam Cole vs. AEW World Champion Adam Page

Battle Of The Belts Lineup

Thunder Rosa will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Nyla Rose.