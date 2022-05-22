AEW will hold this year’s Double Or Nothing event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas NV on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 13,242 tickets and there are 282 left. The seating capacity is set up for 13,524. Here is the updated card:

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament final: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe or Kyle O’Reilly

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament final: Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho or Red Velvet or Kris Statlander

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

Pre-show: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling