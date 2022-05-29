AEW will hold this year’s Double Or Nothing event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas NV this Sunday.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 13,029 tickets and there are 846 left. The seating capacity is set up for 13,875. Here is the updated card:

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament final: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe or Kyle O’Reilly

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament final: Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho or Red Velvet or Kris Statlander

MJF vs. Wardlow

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz – Anarchy in the Arena Match

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay

Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix)

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament final: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament final: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz – Anarchy in the Arena Match

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay

Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant (with Dan Lambert)

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix)

Pre-show: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling