AEW will hold this year’s Double Or Nothing event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas NV this Sunday.
WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 13,029 tickets and there are 846 left. The seating capacity is set up for 13,875. Here is the updated card:
AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk
AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament final: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe
Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament final: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker
Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz – Anarchy in the Arena Match
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay
Young Bucks vs. The Hardys
Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant (with Dan Lambert)
Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly
House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix)
Pre-show: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling