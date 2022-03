AEW will hold this year’s Double Or Nothing event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas NV on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 12,854 tickets and there are 318 left. The seating capacity is set up for 13,172.

The promotion will also air live Dynamite and Rampage episodes from the Michelob ULTRA Arena.