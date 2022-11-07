AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,494 tickets and there are 596 left. It’s set up for 11,953 seats. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR:

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory for the AEW tag team championship

-World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals