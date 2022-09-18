AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Arthur Ashe Stadium this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,936 tickets and there are 2,630 left. The setup is for 14,566. AEW will hold Dynamite on Wednesday and a live Rampage on Friday. Here is the updated card for the show:

GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante (could air on Dynamite)

* Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

* Rampage Golden Ticket Battle Royale (winner receives future shot at the AEW world title)

* Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks