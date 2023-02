AEW will hold the Revolution PPV on March 5, 2023 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, marking AEW’s first pay-per-view to be held in California.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,869 tickets and there are 2,957 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Championship Iron Man Match:

MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Tag Team Championship:

The Gunns (c) vs. The Acclaimed vs. TBA vs. TBA

Texas Deathmatch:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

AEW TNT Championship:

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow