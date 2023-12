AEW will hold the Revolution PPV on Sunday, March 3, 2023, from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. This event will mark the last match of Sting’s legendary career.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,807 tickets, and there are 910 left. The show is set up for 12,717 tickets.

The AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. This will be the final AEW show of the year.