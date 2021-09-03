The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on ticket sales for several AEW television events this fall.

-On October 15th AEW will be running a Rampage from the Knight Center in Miami. The event has sold 918 tickets so far. The next night they will run the same venue for a Saturday Night Dynamite, which has sold 1,215 tickets.

-On October 23rd AEW will be running an event from Orlando which has sold 3,396 tickets.

-The November 17th event from Norfolk sold 3,214 tickets in its first day, with more still available.