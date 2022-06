WWE will hold SmackDown from Moody Center ATX in Austin, TX this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,436 tickets and there are 583 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Aliyah