WWE will hold SmackDown from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,358 tickets, and there are 1,258 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Roman Reigns returns

Ronda Rousey responds to Liv Morgan’s title win

Max Dupri, ma.çé, and mån.sôör debut the Maximum Male Models 2022 tennis wear collection