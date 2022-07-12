WWE will hold SmackDown from Amway Center in Orlando, FL this Friday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,567 tickets and there are 609 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a non-title championship contender’s match
Theory vs. Madcap Moss
WWE SMACKDOWN
Fri • Jul 15 • 7:45 PM
Amway Center, Orlando, FL
Available Tickets => 609
Current Setup/Capacity => 7,176
Tickets Distributed => 6,567
