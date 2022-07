WWE will hold SmackDown from TD Garden in Boston, MA, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,703 tickets and there are 1,193 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Brock Lesnar returns

Maximum Male Models debut Maxine Dupri & their beachwear collection

Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey face-to-face

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaise