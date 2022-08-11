WWE will hold SmackDown from PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC this Friday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 7,721 tickets and there are 527 left.
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is the only match announced for the show.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Fri • Aug 12 • 7:45 PM
PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Available Tickets => 527
Current Setup/Capacity => 8,248
Tickets Distributed => 7,721
New second tier sections added recently as noted below.
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/5o8roJMWwt
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 10, 2022