WWE will hold SmackDown from Bell Center in Montreal, QC this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,480 tickets and there are 1,064 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Face-to-face between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns

The Viking Raiders to hold ‘viking funeral’ for The New Day

WWE Women’s Tag Team title tournament: Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons