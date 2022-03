WWE will hold SmackDown from Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, AL this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 7,119 tickets and there are 1,043 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina

Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston and Big E

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey to appear