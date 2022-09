WWE will hold SmackDown from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 6,079 tickets and there are 659 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Roman Reigns returns

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso (c) vs. Ridge Holland & Butch

Braun Strowman’s in-ring return vs. Otis