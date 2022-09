WWE will hold SmackDown from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, Canada, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,733 tickets and there are 300 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet & Madcap Moss

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo)

Bayley vs. Shotzi