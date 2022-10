WWE will hold SmackDown from Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,965 tickets, and there are 675 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Logan Paul returns

WWE Women’s Tag Team titles: Damage CTRL defends against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

Omos will appear