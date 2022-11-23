WWE will hold SmackDown from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,008 tickets, and there are 1,162 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet

SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch

WarGames advantage match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez

The final member of Bianca Belair’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames team will be revealed