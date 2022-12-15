WWE will hold SmackDown from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,605 tickets and there are 764 left. The show is set up for 12,369. Here is the updated card for the show:

Roman Reigns returns

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: IYO SKY & Dakota Kai (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante Adonis) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)