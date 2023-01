WWE will hold SmackDown from FedExForum in Memphis, TN, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,728 tickets and there are 1,163 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Royal Rumble qualifying match: Ricochet vs. Top Dolla