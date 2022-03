WWE will hold SmackDown from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 7,035 tickets and there are 1,364 left.

The only thing announced for the show is a confrontation between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The two stars will meet in a title unification bout at WrestleMania 38 – night 2 next month.