WWE will hold SmackDown from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,692 tickets, and there are 1,227 left. It’s set up for 11,919. Here is the updated card for the show:

Tag team top contender’s tournament first round: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens contract signing for their match at the Royal Rumble.