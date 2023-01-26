WWE will hold SmackDown from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,804 tickets and there are 717 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

SmackDown Tag Team Title contender’s tournament semifinal match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashonte Adonis)

SmackDown Tag Team Title contender’s tournament semifinal match: Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa