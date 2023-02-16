WWE will hold SmackDown from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, Canada this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 12,507 tickets and there are 1,503 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Madcap Moss

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders