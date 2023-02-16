WWE will hold SmackDown from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, Canada this Friday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 12,507 tickets and there are 1,503 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Madcap Moss
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders
WWE – Friday Night Smackdown
Fri • Feb 17 • 7:45 PM
Bell Center, Montreal, QC
Available Tickets => 1,503
Current Setup/Capacity => 14,010
Tickets Distributed => 12,507
Resale => 916
Some seats added by the WM sign.
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/WtBNFawBAK
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) February 14, 2023