WWE will hold SmackDown from Providence, RIat the Amica Mutual Pavilion, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,257 tickets and there are 435 left. It’s set up for 8,692 seats.

The last time they were at the venue they drew 7,720 fans this past March for Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

CM Punk returns to SmackDown

United States Championship number one contender’s tournament first round: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

United States Championship number one contender’s tournament first round: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka