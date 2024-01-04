WWE will hold SmackDown from Rogers Arena in British Columbia, Canada, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 12,864 tickets, and there are 73 left.

It’s set up for 12,937 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Michin

Winner Faces Roman Reigns At WWE Royal Rumble: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

WWE US Title Contender Tournament Finals: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar

Butch & TBA vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

United States Champion Logan Paul appears