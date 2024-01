WWE will hold SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,446 tickets and there are 757 left. The last time they were at the venue, they drew 8,080 fans for an April SmackDown.

It’s set up for 7,203. Here is the updated card for the show:

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes