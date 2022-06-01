WWE will hold SmackDown from Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH this Friday night.
WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,888 tickets and there are 878 left.
The only thing announced for the show is the return of Madcap Moss.
