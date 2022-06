WWE will hold SmackDown from Target Center in Minneapolis MN this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,927 tickets and there are 668 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Matt Riddle. If Riddle loses then Riddle can’t challenge for the title as long as Reigns is champion.

Last Laugh match: Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Max Dupri debuts his first Maximum Male Models client