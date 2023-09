WWE will hold SmackDown from the TD Garden in Boston, MA this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,595 tickets and there are 449 left.

The show is set up for 12,044. The last time they were at the venue, which was this past March for Raw, they drew 13,143. Here is the updated card for the show:

Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. IYO SKY & Bayley

Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles