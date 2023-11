WWE will hold SmackDown from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,622 tickets and there are 1,338 left. It’s set up for 11,960 fans.

WWE has already confirmed that United States Champion Logan Paul will make his WWE TV return. The locally advertised dark matches include Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and World Heavyweight Champion Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Randy Orton is also locally advertised for the show.