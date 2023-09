WWE will hold SmackDown from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted that the show has sold 12,629 tickets, and are 160 left.

They were last at the venue on March 26, 2023, for a house show where they drew 9,653. Here is the updated card for the show:

LA Knight vs. The Miz

The Grayson Waller Effect with guest John Cena