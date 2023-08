WWE will hold SmackDown from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,608 tickets and there are 5 left. It’s set up for 8,613 with 635 available for resale.

The last time WWE was at the venue they did a complete sell out for a May 2023 Raw event that did 9,140. Here is the updated card for the show:

John Cena returns to SmackDown

Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller